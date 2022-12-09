This past Thursday, the first of December, in the county of Electra, in Texas, United Statesan incredible and, at the same time, disgusting event occurred.

(You can read: United States: The senator who made it difficult for Biden to control the Senate)

According to information from Law & Crime, a woman was left outside the Electra police station three buckets full of human feces, who weighed more than 22 kilos.

An officer watched as the woman, who was wearing a hazmat suit, set down the three buckets. She arrived at the station in a van that had a trailer.

Witnessing this strange scene, the officer came out and asked the woman what she was doing. She replied that she was throwing out buckets of “mie#[email protected]” and she left.

Given the woman’s refusal to immediately pick up the buckets, the Police later contacted her. However, the suspect was identified as Mindy Stephens, 46, he again told them that he would not pick them up and that was not his problem.

The filthy delivery must have been removed by a sewage official.

(Don’t stop reading: US Congress passes a law to shield gay marriage)

Stephens was charged with illegal littering, which is a misdemeanor, and also violating the health and safety code of the state of Texas. She was arrested and released the next day after posting $2,000 bail.

The question that remained from this disgusting fact is where did the woman get the more than 22 kilos of human waste?

WRITING TRENDS

More news from the International section

Brazil: Lula announces the first five ministers for his Government

Peru: Discontent grows as Castillo’s successor negotiates new government

Five keys to understanding the political crisis in Peru