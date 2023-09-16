It will take years before the hundreds of baggage employees at Schiphol no longer have to lift overly heavy suitcases, as the Labor Inspectorate demands. A new report paints a bleak picture of baggage handling at Schiphol: time has stood still. Schiphol and the six baggage handlers say they can quickly make the job much easier.

The Labor Inspectorate wants to put an end to the amount of pushing and shoving at Schiphol. When busy, employees can easily lift 200 suitcases per hour, far exceeding the permitted 216 suitcases per day to prevent health damage. Luggage is also often much too heavy.

The watchdog has promised baggage handlers Aviapartner, dnata, KLM, Menzies, Viggo and Swissport fines of up to 65,000 euros per month at the beginning of September. A new series of inspections will follow around October 4, the Labor Inspectorate announces.

Schiphol and the handlers submitted a joint improvement plan in response this week. They explain how the physical burden on staff can be significantly reduced in the short term using lifting aids and baggage robots. For example, 110 lifting aids, 19 luggage robots and 30 transfer belts have been ordered. By the end of April 2024 at the latest, every workplace must have lifting aids that are used by all employees. See also Governors want agreement with the Union on compensation by March

Automation

In the longer term, they want to automate the entire baggage department. “In the next year and a half, trials will start with the latest technology, such as an automatic unloading installation and baggage robots,” says Willemeike Koster of Schiphol. Automatic lifting aids and autonomous luggage transport are being investigated.