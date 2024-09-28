EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global information contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Maribel Núñez was hit in the face with a bag full of stones and found matches in her hair after a demonstration. They called Ramón Veras to tell him that they were going to shoot him “for being pro-Haitian.” They threatened to kill Jonathan from Óleo if he continued talking about the African heritage in typical Dominican dishes. And David Florez almost can’t screen the documentary Kiskey’art tour -about ties with Haiti- in the house of culture that he runs because a group of 50 police officers came to intimidate them and “recommend” that they not watch it. Threats and attacks are the order of the day for anyone who defends human rights and an anti-racist perspective in the Dominican Republic. “We have to take care of each other, no one wants to be brave,” Veras says by phone.

On July 29, Veras received this Facebook message from Rafael Ricardo Sánchez Martínez: “Disgusting pro-Haitian, we are going to shoot you.” Two days later, this same person called him on the phone and asked him for his opinion about Haitians. “In my way of thinking there is no room for any type of discrimination,” explains the lawyer. “So I told him what I thought.” The response was similar to the first threat. And, at midnight, he was rebuked again: “No, but don’t worry, if we don’t shoot you, we will cut your throat and your family as pro-Haitians. “Those slaves from France are not our problem (sic).” Don Veras, known as Don Black You see, he filed a complaint and Sánchez was arrested and released after paying bail. “I’m going to follow up on it so that it serves as a lesson to others out there,” he says.

This 80-year-old lawyer, and author of more than 15,000 journalistic articles, is one of the most critical and at the same time respected voices in the country. During the mandate of Joaquín Balaguer – a period known as the enlightened dictatorship – he made his service available to assist young people who were accused of being communists free of charge and his books have been a beacon for the defense of the rights of Haitian migrants. For many, the fact that an institution like him received such direct threats was the final straw in a long list of attacks on activists. “How are they going to mess with Don Negro like that?” laments Núñez. “Not even many conservative voices liked that.”

Haitians have been historically discriminated against, he explains, but, according to the lawyer, today the situation has become more aggravated. “There are anti-Haitian sectors present in all State institutions. Some express it openly and others in a veiled way,” he narrates. “And the issue of Haiti wins votes. Because the politicians maintain the social agitation that they take away spaces from Dominicans, that schools, that healthcare… It serves to keep the Haitian as an enemy.”

Haitians wait to cross the border between the Dominican Republic and Haiti in Dajabón, Dominican Republic, in 2021. Matias Delacroix (AP)

Much of the campaign of the re-elected president Luis Abinader focused precisely on an anti-immigration speech and on building a wall between both countries on the island and “multiplying by ten” the raids. “The wall is nothing more than a diversion to calm certain voices, but it doesn’t solve anything. Migration phenomena do not stop with walls or violence. They will end the day when all countries have social systems that satisfy people’s desires,” the lawyer concludes.

Following Don Negro’s denunciation, dozens of Afro-Dominican voices raised their voices so that these violences do not go unnoticed. Four activists decided to tell América Futura about their experience and their fear of the “inaction of the Government,” which does not have protection measures for these defenders in danger. Two other testimonies have been heard, but will not appear for fear of reprisals from ultra-conservative groups such as the Ancient Dominican Order, accused of multiple xenophobic and violent attacks. Their motto is “the wall is you, it is me.”

The demand that the State protect activists is not new. Already in 2016, a dozen organizations and entities defending human rights, such as Cejil, UNHCR and Wola, issued a joint statement in which they urged the State to safeguard the life and integrity of those who defend human rights.

“The anti-Haitian discourse is historic”

Jonathan de Óleo currently lives in the United States as a scholarship recipient of the Program for Academics at Risk of the Mellon Foundationn. Surprisingly, this researcher’s studies that have unleashed the fury of the country’s ultra-conservative sector have to do with food. Part of his research shows the African influence in typical dishes such as concón (the crispy rice that remains at the end of the pot). “There is nothing that bothers Dominicans more than being told that their roots are not white, but that we are black,” he says. “It also happens when I talk about gagá [un ritmo dominico-haitiano que se toca en Semana Santa]. They accuse me of wanting to merge the island, they call me a rat, pro-Haitian… You can’t even imagine the messages I receive. They mention my family, they even send me messages with my daughter’s name and the school she goes to. They hate me simply for doing science. “Who am I hurting?” he asks.

Although this is the Latin American country with the largest Afro-descendant population – close to 80% – only 8% of Dominicans identify as such, according to the survey Racial and Ethnic Self-Perception in the Dominican Republicwhich interviewed 1,309 people over 18 years of age, in 2022. The survey revealed that the interviewees identify with up to 27 racial ethnic categories, including light Indian, cinnamon Indian, light white and dark white, light brown or “lavaíto”, all of them much more claimed than the “black” category. “Dominicans try to evade the classification of black; He is an Indian with a fine nose, an Indian with good hair… But never black. That here is an affront,” explains Negro Veras.

Haitians show their immigration documents to prove they have work permits, in Haina, Dominican Republic, in March 2024. Ricardo Hernandez (AP)

For De Óleo, a specialist in blackness issues, this speech is “historic.” “Hate is against black people and black here means Haiti,” he says. In 1822, when Haiti was already the first slavery-free country in Latin America, the Haitians marched to the east of the island and, without opposition, founded the Republic of Haiti in Hispaniola, where they governed unitedly for 22 years, a time that It still raises a lot of resentment in the Dominican Republic, which continues to portray this period as a few years of “great oppression,” although historians like the Dominican María González Canalda say that it is a nationalist discourse “without documentary evidence.”

“It was not an invasion. (…) People came out to greet Jean-Pierre Boyer [presidente al mando] because he brought the abolition of slavery, the recognition of the civil and political rights of the population. And at that moment no shot is fired, there is no confrontation. When he arrives in the capital city, they give him the keys to the city,” he said in an interview with the BBC. “However, there is still talk of an ‘invasion’. And there is an untold story that is not interesting to tell,” says De Óleo. “It is absurd to deny blackness, but people continue to do it.”

“I am a house arrest”

For many, like Maribel Núñez, life has changed since They dedicated themselves to activism. She is one of the most visible faces of the feminist collective Acción Afrodominicana. And defending anti-racism and feminism has the ingredients that the extreme right hates most; the one who left matches in her hair after a demonstration and the same one who has attacked, persecuted and threatened her dozens of times. “I socialized a lot, but here people have let me know that I did something wrong, like talking about African heritage. I don’t feel as free to walk the streets as before. I’m afraid that the threats will come true and something bad will end up happening to me or my family. “I am a house arrest,” she laments over the phone.

The attacks coincide with his activism that began more than a decade ago, after a huge process of denationalization of more than 300,000 Dominican-Haitian people in the country. Since then, she says, she has always been watched: “We are always watching you,” they told her. “What happens here is suffocating. It is a society in which you cannot speak or hold a conference about Afro activism. It is a society that wants you dead and kills your identity,” he explains. For Núñez, as for the rest, the only protection is that granted among activists. ”They have wanted to sow horror in me so as to paralyze me. I wonder what I have done to this country for so many fascists to hate me? If only I defend what we are and where we come from. We are an irredeemably Afro people.”