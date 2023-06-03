Macarena Montalbán had the worst luck in “Al fondo hay sitio”. In the most recent chapter of the América TV series, Diego’s popular sister spent one of the most unpleasant moments of her life. It turns out that Alessia intoxicated almost all of Nuevas Lomas with the sale of her new quiches, a French dish with prawns that went wrong for not measuring the baking time.

Thus, when Richard Jr. was in the pool at the Maldini-Montalbán house, his stomach could not take it and he ended up defecating in the water. The biggest problem came when ‘Maca’, who had just gotten ready for some swimming classes that Mike was giving, jumped into the same pool without realizing Junior’s accident. Not even Mike could stop her from jumping and the ‘Blonde’ ended up smeared with feces.