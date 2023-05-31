The leader of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has sharply criticized the Russian Defense Ministry. Prigozhin accused Putin’s security portfolio of “allowing” the attack of eight drones in Moscow, which occurred earlier on Tuesday (30). Russia claims the attack was orchestrated by Ukraine.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the drones caused “slight damage” to some buildings, but did not cause serious injuries. The information also mentions that two people received outpatient medical care on site and that all drones were shot down.

“Disgusting beasts, what are you doing? Get your asses off the offices where you sit to protect this country. You are from the Ministry of Defense, why the hell do you allow these drones to reach Moscow?” Prigozhin said in an audio posted on your Telegram channel.

“As a citizen, I am deeply outraged that these scoundrels are silently sitting on their fat asses smeared with expensive creams. Therefore, I believe that people have every right to hold these scoundrels to account,” he added.

Duma (lower house of the Russian Parliament) deputy Alexandr Khinshtein claimed that at least one of the drones was shot down early in the attack.

In a statement to Russian public TV, President Vladimir Putin said “this was an attack against civilian targets in Moscow” and that he was concerned about “attempts [do Ocidente] to provoke a response from Russia.” “We can see that this is what they are looking for: to provoke us into symmetrical actions. We’ll see what we do,” he said.

Also on Tuesday, Russia confirmed that it carried out a mass attack on Monday night (29) in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, because, according to information, “terrorist acts against Russian territory were being planned in the Ukrainian capital under the instruction from Western intelligence services”. About 31 Iranian-made kamikaze drones were reportedly used in the attack on Kiev; 29 of them were shot down. The attack killed a woman and injured 11 others, according to Ukrainian authorities.

This was the third Russian attack carried out in the last 24 hours against the Ukrainian capital and the 17th this month alone.