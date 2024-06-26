Home page politics

Press Split

Activists from the group Youth Demand at a protest in London (archive photo) © Vuk Valcic/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Before the British election, the mood is heated: activists have apparently entered the private property of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Kirby Sigston – Scandal just before the UK election: During a protest at the private estate of the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Four men were arrested. The organisation Youth Demand, which is committed to climate protection, claimed responsibility for the incident on Tuesday (25 June).

According to the group, an activist climbed into the pond on the property in the northern English hamlet of Kirby Sigston and did his business there. This is a statement against the “shitshow” of Sunak’s Conservative Party, which has ruined the country, it said in a statement.

Revolving door Downing Street: The Tory leadership in the United Kingdom View photo gallery

Before the UK election: reversal of climate protection

North Yorkshire Police said officers were on the scene in no time and arrested the men, aged between 20 and 52. It was not immediately known whether the Prime Minister and his family were at home during the incident.

In the summer of 2023, several Greenpeace members covered the house near Northallerton with black tarpaulins in protest against Sunak’s plans to new oil and gas fields in the North Sea to develop. (dpa/frs)