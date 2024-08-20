Former NFL professional Gosder Cherilus has caused a scandal in the USA. As several US media reported, the 40-year-old is said to have urinated on a woman on a flight from Boston to Dublin. According to a report by the Massachusetts police, the plane officially returned to its departure airport due to “an unruly passenger”. The former offensive tackle of the Detroit Lions was arrested there.
The victim, Connee Bush, said of the incident to NBC Boston: “I told him to stop and tried to push him away. It was a completely crazy experience, and I don’t want to experience that again.”
On Monday, Cherilus pleaded not guilty in court, and in a statement on social media he explained his “inappropriate behavior” by saying that his flight was “delayed by several hours” and that he took sleeping pills that he does not normally use. Presiding Judge Debra DelVecchio is said to have spoken of a rather “outrageous” case “when you look at the facts.”
According to another police report obtained by the Associated Press, the former lineman was intoxicated before boarding and complained to the cabin crew about his seat. Cherilus has since been released after paying $2,500 bail. However, according to NBC Boston, he will have to appear in court again in October.
