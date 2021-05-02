ofJasmin Pospiech shut down

Vandalism in its purest form: strangers have now tampered with a charging station for electric cars in Munich with an extremely unsavory action.

Munich – does that have to be? This action is just under all cannon. Electric cars are in a difficult position in this country, and Germans find it difficult to leave their combustion engine behind. But to pollute charging stations for electric cars and thereby paralyze them is definitely going too far. Others now have to clean up this mess or electric car drivers have one less charging station at which they can recharge their Stromer. It probably sticks to an employee of the Stadtwerke München, who owns the charging station in Marklandstrasse in the Fasangarten district. The latter will no longer be operational in the near future, because, according to the municipal utilities, vandals have deliberately smeared the plug of the electric pump with minced meat.

The meat should have penetrated to the contacts of the plug, which is why the charging station will now fail for some time, as reported by 24auto.de. A repair was carried out quickly after the hack attack, but it was unsuccessful. And this although, according to the municipal utility, damage to the electric dispensers can usually be repaired quickly. But this is not an isolated case, as the SWM continues to report. Again and again, charging stations in Munich are either damaged or even destroyed. As a result, the utility has had even more such incidents recently.