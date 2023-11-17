election debate sbsThe fat-shaming of Frans Timmermans during the SBS election debate and the lack of intervention by other political leaders is unacceptable and perpetuates the stigmatization of overweight people. This is what the Over Weight Foundation and the Nutrition Center judged in a conversation with this site. Timmermans himself laughs at the comments, but that does not mean that they do not affect him, say members of GroenLinks-PvdA. “I’m completely done with this.”