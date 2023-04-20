espionageRussia remains busy with an extensive espionage program in the North Sea and Baltic Sea. Dozens of military and civilian vessels, sometimes disguised as fishing vessels, are spotted at strategically important locations. This is evident from a documentary by Scandinavian media.

It is very likely that the spy ships are looking for possible future sabotage actions against European wind farms, gas pipelines and internet connections. That is the opinion of the makers of a controversial documentary, which was broadcast on Wednesday by the Danish, Norwegian, Swedish and Finnish national broadcasters.

For the documentary The Shadow War many suspicious Russian ships have followed. Sometimes they look like fishing trawlers, but packed with spy equipment. Suspicious ships often mask their routes by turning off transponders.

At least 27 of these suspected ships are said to have sailed in Swedish waters or docked in Swedish ports in the past five years. Norway has had at least fifty Russian suspect boats in the last ten years. One fishing boat sailed 130 times past the same spot where the main internet cable between Norway and Spitsbergen also happens to run. In Finland, a Russian fishing boat was registered making bizarre sailing movements without catching any fish.

Since the NordStream sabotage, all NATO countries have increased their vigilance at sea. © Framestock – stock.adobe.com



According to the joint research of the channels NRK (Norway), DR (Denmark), SVT (Sweden) and Yle (Finland) it all fits into a major operation in which the Kremlin specifically uses the oceanographic ship Admiral Vladimirsky for espionage purposes. Formally, only scientific research is done on board. But at the end of last year, this ship was particularly interested in the large wind farms off the coast of the Netherlands, Denmark and the United Kingdom.

According to intelligence sources in the Scandinavian countries, other spy ships – usually disguised as fishing or cargo ships – also regularly look there. They can be used to map the energy infrastructure of Western Europe and undermine it if Moscow deems it necessary.

Serious

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson speaks of 'serious' revelations, which he says underline that because of the war in Ukraine there is also 'a very risky situation' in the North and Baltic Seas. A team from the transmitter DR sailed in a Zodiac dinghy close to the Admiral Vladimirsky. Two masked and armed Russian soldiers made it clear that this was not the intention.

A wound mill farm in the German part of the North Sea. © REUTERS



AIVD boss Erik Akerboom reported two months ago that a Russian ship was spotted near Dutch windmills last autumn, which was most likely engaged in espionage. “That failed, the ship was within our territorial waters and was sent away by the Coast Guard. But it says something about the Russian interest in maritime infrastructure. We are on high alert,” said Akerboom during a press conference that focused on the consequences of one year of war in Ukraine.

‘Errors’

According to the Kremlin, this is not true and the now aired documentary is also full of “mistakes and unfounded accusations.” More important would be “to conduct a transparent and impartial international investigation” into the sabotage of the Nordstream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea last September, Moscow said.

That sabotage once again made it clear how vulnerable the cables and connections that lie on the seabed are, they are crucial for the communication and energy supply between Europe and the United States. Since the Nordstream sabotage, all NATO countries have increased their vigilance at sea.

According to the Scandinavian television channels, the Russian intelligence service also makes yachts equipped with underwater or radio surveillance devices. The security services have no doubt that the Russians are testing the defense capabilities of the NATO countries. Due to the sensitivity of the operation, it would fall directly under President Vladimir Putin.

Norwegian television reports that the Russian spy ships depend on the Deep Sea Research Directorate, the Gugi, a secret arm of the Russian Navy. Depending on the Ministry of Defense, the organization mainly operates from a secret base in the Barents Sea, on the Arctic peninsula of Kola.

