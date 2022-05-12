The ‘Pussy Riot’ are a Russian punk band that has spoken out against the government of their country on many occasions. So much so that their leader, Maria Alyokhina recently had to flee from the police, who had set a date to take her to prison.

His turbulent relationship with the Russian authorities began in 2012, when the band made a protest against President Vladimir Putin in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow. At that moment, Alyokhina was sentenced to two years in prison for hooliganism and from then on, the times she was imprisoned were almost regular.

According to the interview he gave to the ‘New York Times’ after his arrival in Lithuania, Alyokhina’s political activism was what bothered the Russian authorities the most and in April 2022, when the invasion of Ukraine began, the police announced that his house arrest for vandalism in 21 days would be turned into a penal colony – a prison where prisoners do heavy manual labor.

For this, the leader of the ‘Pussy Riot’, seeing that she was not safe, decided to escape from the country where she felt persecuted.

How did he escape?

In the interview, Alyokhina says that the plan was to leave the apartment where she was staying, and that the police were watching, dressed like a food delivery girl from head to toe. In addition, he left his cell phone, which was possibly being tracked, in that same place.

The woman was dressed completely in green and even carried a backpack of the same color to make it appear that she was carrying a package of food. That was how she managed to leave the apartment without being recognized or questioned by the authorities.

Later, she met a friend who took her to the border with Belarus to cross into Lithuania, which took him a week because he was waiting for a document that would allow him to travel as a European person.

On the left, Maria Alyokhina, and on the right her girlfriend Lucy Shtein, disguised as food delivery girls. See also Peskov praised the results of the second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine

The permission was obtained by his friend and artist Ragnar Kjartansson so that Alyokhina could move without major restrictions between borders..

Along with other colleagues, the artist managed to escape from her own country in the hope of returning, but not with the certainty that this would be possible.

“I still don’t fully understand what I did,” the artist admitted to the media. According to her, the reasons for which she has been imprisoned have been because of fight so that freedom of expression is respected in your country.

To ensure this, Alyokhina even created an independent media outlet called ‘Mediazona’, which sought to tell the stories of crime and punishment in Russia. This has only gotten him in trouble with the police and even people who support President Putin.

Alyokhina’s partner, Lucy Shtein, fled the country using the same method. She dressed as a housewife to be able to leave the apartment that the couple shared after receiving threats of “traitors”, with signs that were placed on her door.

The ‘Pussy Riot’ have been recognized worldwide not only for their music, but also for their activism and the repercussions that this has had on his life, especially in his native country.

Currently, after the journey that all the band members went through, ‘Pussy Riot’ is organizing a tour with other artists that seeks to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees.

