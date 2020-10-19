The embarrassing incident of Chinese diplomats who secretly attacked Indian soldiers in the Galvan Valley has now been exposed to a deadly attack in Fiji. Authorities at the Chinese embassy in the Pacific Ocean Fiji attacked a Taiwanese official, defying all diplomatic regulations. The Taiwanese officer is badly injured in this attack and is admitted to the hospital.According to a Reuters report, a Taiwanese official was hurt. After this incident, the conflict between China and Taiwan has reached Fiji, the Pacific Ocean country. Both countries are trying to increase their influence in Fiji. It is being told that the incident of violent attack by Chinese authorities occurred on October 8 at the reception of the Taipei Trend Office at a hotel in Suva.

According to the report of the British newspaper Guardian, two officials attached to the Chinese embassy arrived at the hotel without any invitation and started making pictures and videos of the people present there. These people included two ministers of the Fiji government, diplomats from other countries, international NGOs and people from the Chinese community. Angered by the actions of the Chinese authorities, a member of the Taiwan delegation asked them to leave, but the Chinese authorities refused to leave.

After this, there was a fierce fight between the two outside the hotel in which the Taiwan official was seriously injured. He was immediately taken to the hospital. Chinese officials cited diplomatic exemptions when the hotel staff called the police. Later, Chinese embassy officials issued a statement saying that the Taiwan National Day program was illegal.

The Chinese Embassy said that such programs are a violation of one China policy and an attempt to create two China or one China one policy at the international level. China, which had beaten up Taiwan authorities, in turn accused Taiwan of taking provocative actions. China also claimed that its officer was injured in the fight. Fiji police said a case has been registered against the Chinese authorities.