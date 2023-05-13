Home page politics

From: Christoph Gschossmann

Split

Putin’s “miracle weapon” has probably been dismantled: Ukraine has apparently neutralized a Russian hypersonic missile with the US Patriot air defense system.

Washington – The Patriot system is worth its weight in gold for Ukraine: The US Department of Defense has confirmed the launch of a Russian hypersonic missile with the advanced air defense system during the Ukraine war. The Ukrainians intercepted the missile with the help of the US air defense system, Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said in Washington on Tuesday (May 9).

Ryder also confirmed the Ukrainians’ information that it was a Kinzhal-type hypersonic missile. The Russian President Wladimir Putin had praised them as “invulnerable” to western defense systems.

Patriot System Repels Russian Missile – Ukrainian Airspace Safe Now?

The Ukrainian Air Force was the first to report the successful launch of the hypersonic missile. The Kinzhal (“Dagger”), touted by Moscow as one of the best missiles ever, was reportedly intercepted over the Kiev region with the help of the US Patriot defense system. The extremely fast and high-flying yet manoeuvrable missiles have been used by Russian forces since at least March in the Ukraine war, for example to destroy fuel and weapons depots.

In the fight against Russia, Ukraine’s anti-aircraft defenses are now armed with a number of the most modern Western weapon systems, including the US-made Patriot system. The country has received at least two such schemes, one from the US and one from Germany.

Patriots are part of the various anti-aircraft capabilities that the United States and the international community have made available to Ukraine, Pentagon spokesman Ryder said. “The US and our allies, we will continue to deploy ground-based air defense capabilities and munitions to help Ukraine control its sovereign airspace and protect its citizens from Russian cruise missiles and Iranian drones.”

Volodymyr Zelenskyj – From comedian to symbol of resistance View photo gallery

Ukrainian soldiers learn how to use the “Patriot” system faster than expected

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had previously said the Patriots are “definitely” a legitimate target for Russian forces. Russia had probably located the Patriot system on its radar system. There are ways to camouflage these signals to some degree, Ukrainian officials said. But the Russian military was apparently able to find out the approximate location of the Patriots stationed outside of Kiev. The interception took place there on the night of May 4, said Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of the Ukrainian Air Force. He described this as a “historic event”.

The last review of the Patriot systems took place in mid-April, with US, German and Dutch trainers, along with Ukrainian military personnel, conducting a final inspection of the systems before they were shipped to Ukraine shortly thereafter.

When the US first announced it was sending Patriot missile systems to Ukraine, the delivery timeframe was months. Reason: The complexity of the system and the need to train dozens of Ukrainian troops to operate the multi-component battery. But loud CNN the Ukrainians were already well acquainted with the use of air defense systems. This allowed the US to compress the standard training program from about a year to several months.

Ukraine is also meanwhile preparing for a large-scale counteroffensive. Apparently part of the preparation is increased fire on Russian artillery. (cgsc with dpa)