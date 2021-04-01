D.he last pictures of a memorable evening were provided by North Macedonian fans who had gathered in front of the stadium to say goodbye to their soccer heroes, a party community of maybe 150 people with red and yellow flags, and very, very happy to sing. That could be heard beforehand in the stadium while Joachim Löw was holding his television interview and the press conference. The mood here: bleak.

You can search as long as you want, but in the long history of World Cup qualification there is no comparable disgrace to a German national team. Up until this Wednesday evening there had only been two defeats, one in 1985 against Portugal, one against England in 2001, in the epoch of dreariness in German football. So now North Macedonia, 65th in the world rankings, with a 37-year-old leader who, compared to the tired Germans dragging themselves across the lawn, looked like they had come straight out of the fountain of youth.

Fatigue was one of the topics in the first processing of this 1: 2 defeat, but at least that much seemed clear to those involved: an alibi could not be constructed from it. And so a downright petrified-looking national coach lined up lack of deficiency: no speed, many bad passes, too much running with the ball, poor assignment on the defensive, and, yes, the exploitation of chances: it is possible that Timo Werner’s miss in the 80th minute, at the score of 1: 1, followed him and the German team even longer.

Lots of open questions

But even if he had hit the ball and goal from seven meters: It would only have whitewashed what was the most devastating impression that evening. That it was once again one of those games in which you had the feeling that the Germans would never come up with a way to do better, to free themselves from a state of near helplessness, or that someone from outside would take care of it .

For the confidence in a team that can get things under control that run against them, this performance was poison, also with a view to their coach. And so the question arises more clearly than ever at which point Löw has now reached on his last lap – and what needs to be done before the European Championship. Four and a half months after the 0: 6 against Spain and a good two months before the start of the tournament, the mood is close to zero again. And, given the many open questions, maybe not just those.

Specifically, in Duisburg it was again a question of whether the return of Thomas Müller and Mats Hummels would not be the order of the day and also reason. Löw announced in tried and tested rhetoric that he would “work through a few things” and “check everything again”. When it comes to the world champion question, it seems obvious that Löw has bet – and lost.

Instead of getting back in front of the wave of public debate with a few brisk appearances, it has been overwhelmed by developments. If he wants to take Müller and Hummels to the European Championship after all, he has to do so without having seen them again in the circle of the team. That would be a good sign neither internally nor externally. Time wasted too, again.

After some good, but perhaps also deceptive moments from the games against Iceland and Romania, a team with the refreshing charm of soccer field heroes was enough on Wednesday evening to make Löw and his team look like dream dancers. Whether everything would have gotten better with the help of world champions cannot be said with certainty, some problems lie too deep for that. But one impression emerges: This team needs help when they cannot help themselves.