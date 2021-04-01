D.he frustrated and struggling Timo Werner talked to himself when he left the lawn and quickly disappeared into the catacombs of the Duisburg stadium. Ilkay Gündogan did not get off so easily. In the role of captain, which he had taken over from goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who was sitting on the bench, his path led directly to the edge of the field in front of the camera of the broadcasting TV station RTL after the final whistle. There, the national player should explain how such a disgrace could happen: Germany lost in their own stadium in the World Cup qualifying with 1: 2 against North Macedonia. It sounded like a bad joke on the eve of April 1st. But it was a bitter soccer reality.

Tobias Rabe Responsible editor for Sport Online.

“I can’t think of many words at the moment,” Gündogan began, only to then say a little more. “Such a defeat must not happen,” repeated the Manchester City midfielder in a similar choice of words four times, beginning to explain the apparently inexplicable. “It felt like the North Macedonians were in front of our goal twice – and scored twice. We didn’t look good on either goal. We have no choice but to continue. That is not our claim, it cannot be explained, but it has to be accepted. It may hurt all the more that not much will happen for two months before we meet again. “

Almost four and a half months ago, the first selection by the German Football Association (DFB) was at a similar low point. Spain’s 6-0 win was an unparalleled performance in the history of the national team. The long winter break followed with heated debates about the future, especially that of Joachim Löw. The national coach was allowed to stay – and on March 9th he announced his retirement after the European championship this summer. The 3-0 win against Iceland and the 1-0 win in Romania at the start of the international trilogy in the spring gave us some courage, but the collapse on Wednesday evening caused the delicate reconstruction to fail with a crash.

Call for the old world champions

“The disappointment is huge,” said Loew. “We lost a lot of balls in the game up front, the defense was not stable overall. We saw good approaches in the first few games. We got ourselves into that, that we gave it up. ”After Goran Pandev’s deficit in stoppage time in the first half (45th + 2 minutes), Gündogan equalized with a penalty (63rd). Werner forgave the complete turnaround when he missed the goal from a few meters (80th). Eljif Elmas 1: 2 finally caused the sensation of North Macedonia (85th).

In the evening in Duisburg one could quickly imagine what would have happened if Löw had not already announced his retirement. The debate about him would have broken out again. The early announcement is now proving to be beneficial with a view to the continental tournament in June and July. There will no longer be a premature change of coach. So Löw was able to convey his slogans to everyone again: “Under no circumstances can we completely lose faith in the strength of the team. Under no circumstances should we lose the feeling that we are capable of playing a very good tournament. I just told the players that too. “

Do the players currently believe in it? The performance on Wednesday leaves doubts. The combative component was clearly recognizable. But it was a problem in many places. Again, the exploitation of the opportunities, see Werner, was inadequate. Leon Goretzka failed early on the crossbar (9th), Serge Gnabry chased the ball over the goal from a few meters (31st). Sometimes there was a lack of speed and precision in the actions against the passionately defending North Macedonians. And after two games without a goal, there were also frightening gaps in the defense.

The idea almost automatically leads to a reflex: the call for the old world champions. If not now, when will Mats Hummels, Thomas Müller or Jerome Boateng return? Löw doesn’t want to give in that easily and plays for time. “The question cannot be answered today because of the one game. The question wasn’t asked after the last two games either. We said that the overall decision would be made in May. ”One week before the training camp in Seefeld, Austria, the national coach nominated his provisional squad for the European Championship, and the final one in June. “We will be thinking intensively for the next few days and weeks.”

As is so often the case, Löw relies on immediate tournament preparation. But whether this plan works is a big question mark. “If we have some time, then we will bring in consistency and tackle the right things,” said Löw with astonishing optimism. There is not much time left, especially since the national players will probably not appear in the training camp in the best shape after the sluggish Corona season. Two tests are still pending: on June 2nd against Denmark, on June 7th against Latvia. Then world champions France, European champions Portugal and Hungary are waiting in the preliminary round of the European Championship – none of them necessarily worse than North Macedonia.