Boltrend Games announced on Facebook that the servers of the western version of Disgaea RPGtwo years after its launch on April 13, 2021.

The game will officially shut down next May 12thand it will be possible to register for the game and make in-game purchases until this April 19thAnd. It will be possible to use i Nether Quartzs until closing. Unfortunately, the shutdown did not depend on the development team, which seems very sorry and reluctant to abandon the project and disappoint the fans.

The Japanese version of the game will continue to operate normally with new updates planned for the near future.

Source: Boltrend Games Street QooApp