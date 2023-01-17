A brand new trailer of the strand Disgaea Private Academy has recently been released on the net by Nippon Ichi Softwareand this time introduces us to the cast of main characters from Dysgaea 7the new entry in the long-running saga released in Japan from January 26th on Playstation 5, Playstation 4 And Nintendo Switch.

The video series Disgaea Private Academy this will end January 24thwhen the trailer subtitled “45 protagonists!?”.

Check out today’s video below!

Disgaea 7 – 5th Period: “Let’s meet the main characters!”

Source: Nippon Ichi Software Street Gematsu