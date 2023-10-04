NIS America has released the launch trailer for Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtuelesscoming to Europe next October 6. To celebrate the launch in North America the software house has released the DLC package “Special Weapon Set” free for a limited time. This is a package that includes nine weapons capable of increasing the player’s statistics, thus helping him in the early stages of the game. At the moment we do not know if this offer will also be valid in Europe.

While waiting to find out more, we leave you with the launch trailer for Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtuelesswishing you a good viewing as always!

Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless – Launch Trailer

Source: NIS America