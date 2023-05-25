Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtualless has a release date: the game, which takes up the iconic strategic saga, was shown in a story trailer and revealed its release date.

To challenge the tyrannical Demmodore Opener and his Demonic Magistrates, Fuji and Pirilika must collect seven mighty weapons of legend. Will this uneasy alliance, threatened by conflicting ideas, be able to overcome the dangers ahead?

Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtualless will arrive on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5 and PC on October 6, 2023 in Europe.

Furthermore, for those interested in finding out more about the new game in the series, an AMA will be held on June 7, 2023 at 10.00 pm (Italian time) with the Director Shunsuke Minowawhich will be run on Reddit and which will allow you to ask questions of all kinds. You can find the page by clicking here.

We remind you that Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless will be released in Deluxe Edition and Collector’s Edition.

There deluxe edition will contain:

The videogame

The Digital Soundtrack

A mini Art Book

It will be available for purchase at selected retailers at a price of €59.99.

There Collector’s Edition instead it will have inside:

The Deluxe Edition of the game

The Art of War hardcover art book

Original Soundtrack on two discs

Steelbooks

Mini Byoubu Art Display

“Warriors of the Netherworld” tea glass

Collector’s box

This version will be available for purchase from the NIS Store at the price of $99.99.