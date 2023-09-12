NIS America announced that the demo of is now available in Europe and North America Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtuelessthe new episode of the flagship saga of Nippon Ichi Software.

The demo is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch and the saved data can be transferred to the full version of the game, also coming soon on PC through Steam the next October 6. Below we see a new trailer dedicated to the trial version.

Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless

Source: NIS America