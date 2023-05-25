NIS America has announced the release date of Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtualless, the new game in the strategic JRPG series from Nippon Ichi Software. It will be available in Europe from October 6, 2023, while in North America it will arrive on October 3 and in Oceania on October 13. The announcement was accompanied by a new one story-focused trailer and the characters, which you can view in the player below.

The publisher has also revealed that a AMA with Shunsuke Minowa, the director of Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless. It will take place on Reddit at this address, so if you are interested, set the date on the calendar and prepare your questions. In the meantime, however, we suggest you read our interview with Minowa that we published just a few minutes ago.

Like the previous installments of the series, Disgaea 7 will also mix strategy and RPG. The story will take place inHimoto Netherworldinspired by Japanese folklore, and will feature the wandering samurai Fuji and the otaku girl Piririka as protagonists.

There is no shortage of novelties regarding the gameplay, such as the Dodeka MAX system, which makes the characters magnify, until they are pushed off the map, and allows them to launch very powerful attacks. Another novelty will be the reincarnation system of objects, which will allow them to evolve in different ways. For example, you can create edible weapons, to obtain healing effects or various upgrades.