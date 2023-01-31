Many were eagerly waiting for his announcement, and finally here we are at the big moment! NIS America announced that the seventh numbered chapter of the fun series Disgaea will come to the West with the name Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtualless.

The game will arrive in our territory during theautumn 2023 on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Nintendo SwitchAnd pc through Steamand will support English and Japanese voice acting with English and French lyrics.

Check out the announcement trailer for the game below!