Many were eagerly waiting for his announcement, and finally here we are at the big moment! NIS America announced that the seventh numbered chapter of the fun series Disgaea will come to the West with the name Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtualless.
The game will arrive in our territory during theautumn 2023 on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Nintendo SwitchAnd pc through Steamand will support English and Japanese voice acting with English and French lyrics.
Check out the announcement trailer for the game below!
NIS America announces Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless
Milan (31 January 2023) – NIS America is happy to announce that Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless is coming to Nintendo Switch TM , PS4 TM , PS5 TM and PC in Fall 2023! Watch the announcement trailer on YouTube: https://youtu.be/W3jqUz43Mi8
Hinomoto’s demonic realm is changing and the days of the noble warriors are winding down. Caught in the hustle and bustle, lazy samurai Fuji and bushido fangirl Pirilika find unlikely allies in each other as they battle a tyrannical regime; meanwhile they discover the meaning of honor and redemption!
Embark on an epic SRPG adventure jam-packed with new features including Jumbification, Hell Mode, Item Reincarnation, new and improved auto-battles, and ranked online battles! You can even customize your squad with a robust roster of over 40 character classes. Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless is bigger and better than ever!
More information: www.disgaea.us/d7/
Main features:
- Combat to the MAX: Tons of new content including Hell Mode, Item Reincarnation, and Jumbification, allowing your characters to grow to oversized proportions and deal more damage!
- Allies in Arms: The fighting potential is limitless with over 40 character classes, including four brand new additions: Maiko, Bandit, Zombie Maiden and Big Eye!
- A World of Warriors: Inspired by feudal Japan, the setting of Disgaea 7 draws its roots from ancient and modern history and beautifully tells a story of redemption.
Release date: Autumn 2023
Platforms: Nintendo Switch TM , PS4 TM , PS5 TM and PC
Type: SRPG
Players: 1
Text: English French
Audio: English/Japanese
Ratings: Not available at the moment
Developer: Nippon Ichi Software
publisher: NIS America
#Disgaea #Vows #Virtueless #announced #West
Leave a Reply