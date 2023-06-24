NIS America has released a new trailer Of Disgaea 7: Vows of Virtualless which offers insight into the customization of allied charactersboth from an aesthetic point of view and from that of combat skills and characteristics.

In the game there will be 45 allied characters which it will be possible to customize according to your tastes or the needs of your team. For example, in the video we see how it is possible to modify both the appearance and the characteristics of Dancer, Bandit and Big Eye.

The video also explains the system reincarnation of allies. Reincarnating a character will start again at level 1 but will inherit some of the abilities he previously had. By using this system several times, it is also possible to obtain Ultimate characters, characterized by unequaled power compared to the standard ones.

Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtualless will be available on PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PS4 starting October 6, 2023. Last month we published an interview with Shunsuke Minowa, the director of the game, on our pages.