NIS America has released a trailer dedicated to the protagonists of Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtualless, which will arrive in Europe during the autumn. As previously anticipated, the lazy samurai will be at the center of the events of this seventh chapter Fuji and the bushido fangirl Pirilika, who will have to join forces to fight against a tyrannical regime. To accompany them during this unlikely adventure there will be a cast of very special characters, and we will also be able to create unique ones by choosing from over 40 classes.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtualless will be available in Europe on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. Good vision!

Source: NIS America