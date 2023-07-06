NIS America has released a new trailer dedicated to the mechanics of Item Reincarnation in Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtualless. Thanks to this feature we will be able to modify the typology of our objects while maintaining their characteristicsin order to create truly unique pieces of equipment with extraordinary power.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtualless will be available in Europe from next October 6 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. Good vision!

Disgaea 7 Academy: New trailer dedicated to the Item Reincarnation Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtualless is full of new content, including the Item Reincarnation. Sit down and prepare notes for one new lesson of Disgaea Academywhich will help you learn how to customize your items to fit the ever-changing battles!

Source: NIS America