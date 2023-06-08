NIS America has released the first of a new series of trailers dedicated to Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtualless. Entitled Disgaea Academy, this new series of videos will serve to reveal some background on the universe of the franchise. The first trailer, which you will find at the end of the article, will help us understand better what is Disgaea and what makes this saga unique which has been with us for the past 20 years.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtuels will be available in Europe starting from next October 8 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. Good vision!

Source: NIS America