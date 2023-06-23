NIS America has released a trailer dedicated to team customization in Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtualless. As previously anticipated within the game will be available well 45 different types of characters to join our team, including four who will debut in this new chapter.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtualless will be available in Europe from next October 6 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. Good vision!

Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless Squad Customization Trailer It’s time to learn the basics of battle in Dysgaea 7! Watch the Squad Customization Trailer to discover some of the many ways you can dominate the battlefield with the new in-game forces. From four new character classes to the bizarre feature Item Reincarnationthis new chapter in the series Disgaea is packed with explosive new content! Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtualless is coming up Nintendo Switch™, PS4™, PS5™ And pc The October 6, 2023.

Source: NIS America