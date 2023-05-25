NIS America has finally unveiled the European release date for the highly anticipated Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtualless. The title will be available in Europe starting from next October 8 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. To celebrate this news, the software house has not only released a new trailer dedicated to the story, which you can find at the end of the article, but will also hold a Q&A session with the director Shunsuke Minowa.

We will be able to ask Minowa-san for all our curiosities next June 7 via Redditthe session will be available from 10.00 pm (Italian time).

Waiting to find out what curiosities the director will reveal to us, we leave you with the new trailer for the seventh chapter of Disgaea. Good vision!

Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless – Release date announced and new story trailer available Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtualless will come up Nintendo Switch™, PS4™, PS5™ And pc on October 6, 2023 in Europe! Two unlikely allies. An unforgettable journey. The fight to free Hinomoto is about to break out in Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtualless! To challenge the tyrannical Demmodore Opener and his Demonic Magistrates, Fuji and Pirilika must collect seven mighty weapons of legend. Will this uneasy alliance, threatened by conflicting ideas, be able to overcome the dangers ahead? Find out more in trailer dedicated to the story! NIS America will hold an AMA with the Director of Disgaea 7: Vows of the VirtuallessShunsuke Minowa, the June 7, 2023 at 10pm CET on r/JRPG! Prepare your questions and find out all the latest information about Dysgaea 7 visiting the official site!

Source: NIS America