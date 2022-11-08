NIS America released the second trailer for Disgaea 7currently under development for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, has the secretary as its protagonist Prinny Piichan that will guide us through all the features of the game, starting from the world in which it will be set up to the novelties made to the mechanics of the franchise.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that Disgaea 7 will be released in Japan next January 26, 2023. At the moment there is still no information regarding a possible Western release. Good vision.

Disgaea 7 – Trailer # 2

Source: NIS America Street Gematsu