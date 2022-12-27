Nippon Ichi Software has released the third video of the series “Disgaea Private Academy” to promote the release of Dysgaea 7expected in Japan next year January 26, 2023 up PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

In this video the Professor Archer introduces us to the basic use of objects, as well as the famous function “Item Reincarnation” that will be present in the game.

Disgaea 7 – Item Reincarnation

Source: Nippon Ichi Software Street Gematsu