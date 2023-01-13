Nippon Ichi Software brings to the net the third character trailer for Dysgaea 7introducing the bizarre in this appointment Wey-yasu (CV: Takuma Terashima).

Wey-yasu is described as a shy, lazy, narcissistic Shogun of the Oedo Shogunate, whose morning routine is to look in the mirror. He is a real womanizer, who however is not much taken into consideration. Although he is a decorated Shogun, he was also chosen as the holder of the “Divine Staff: Tokugawa Tenge”, one of the seven weapons of origin. When he says he’s serious he’s strong enough!

You can see it in action in the dedicated trailer below. But first, let us remind you that Dysgaea 7 is coming up Playstation 5, Playstation 4And Nintendo Switch from the January 26th in Japan.

Disgaea 7 – Wey-yasu Trailer

Source: Nippon Ichi Software via Gematsu