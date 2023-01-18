Nippon Ichi Software continue with the trailers dedicated to the protagonists of Dysgaea 7and this time the spotlights are focused on suisen. The voice actress will lend her voice to the character Maki Kawasaki. Here is a brief description released by the company:

A boy with a mechanical body, he is the “Clairvoyant Magistrate” one of the thirteen magistrates of the Shogunate. It will hinder the path of Fuji and its allies, who are looking for their own way to bring down the Shogunate. Although he may appear to be a young boy, in reality it is a biological weapon of extraordinary potency. Thanks to the processional power of him he manages to fight by predicting the future using the information obtained. He normally speaks in a robotic tone, but sometimes his voice resembles that of a child.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that Dysgaea 7 will be available in Japan from next January 26 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. You can find more information about the game in our previous article. Good vision.

Source: Nippon Ichi Software Street Gematsu