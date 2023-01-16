Nippon Ichi Software has released a new character trailer dedicated to the protagonists of Dysgaea 7thus allowing us to know Seefour. The voice actress will lend her voice to the young thief Rina Kitagawa. Here is a brief description of the character:

Thief whose name is well known in theHinomoto Netherworld. He only steals from those connected to the Shogunate, and is popular with people with the nickname “Phantom Thief Mouse ★ Girl”.

Her tender appearance can be deceiving, the girl is in fact passionate about guns and becomes a completely different person when she sees armaments or explosions, or even when she smells gunpowder. And if she has been too long since she smelled that perfume she starts to feel down.

He seems to be collecting the “Netherworld Sacred Treasures”, unique weapons of the Hinomoto Netherworld Cluster, for some strange research…

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that Dysgaea 7 will be available in Japan from January 26 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. There is currently no information regarding the western release of the game. Good vision.

Source: Nippon Ichi Software Street Gematsu