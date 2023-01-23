A brand new character trailer of Dysgaea 7 recently debuted on the net thanks to Nippon Ichi Softwareand this time we find the powerful one as protagonist Higan Zesshousai.

It’s about the sword master of Fujiwhich has been assigned the title “Zesshousai” which is normally given to the most skilled swordsmen of Hinomoto. Also the same Fuji describes it as “Hinomoto’s meanest and strongest swordswoman”. However, she got bored with her supremacy in the use of the sword, and for this reason she began to perfect her technique with the spear.

He is an arrogant and bad-mannered person who just loves to fight. Should anyone come between her and a battle, she goes into a relentless berserk state until she is offered some delicious treats.

Before leaving you in the company of his character trailer, we remind you that Dysgaea 7 is coming out of January 26th in Japan on Playstation 5, Playstation 4 And Nintendo Switch.

Higan Zesshousai Trailer

Source: Nippon Ichi Software Street Gematsu