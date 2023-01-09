Taking a little break from the videos of the vein Disgaea Private Academy, Nippon Ichi Software has begun the diffusion of character trailers dedicated to the characters of the new Dysgaea 7starting with Fuji.

Fuji has a devilish personality rarely seen in Hinomoto. He was taught how to fight at a young age right on the battlefield, and he lives by the philosophy “If you win you’re a hero, if you lose you’re a minion.” He will do anything to win, even if it requires a surprise attack or foul play.

He has a self-diagnosed allergy to human behavior, causing him to cough up blood whenever he feels emotions like love, friendship and sympathy.

As mentioned at the beginning, this is the first in a series of upcoming character trailers. In the next few days will arrive:

January 11 – Piririka

January 13 – Wey-yasu

January 16 – Seefour

January 18 – Suisen

January 20 – Ao

January 23 – Higan Zesshousai

Before leaving you to watch today’s video, we remind you that Dysgaea 7 is coming up Playstation 5, Playstation 4 And Nintendo Switch from the January 26th in Japan.

Source: Nippon Ichi Software Street Gematsu