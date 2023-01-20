Another round, another run! Nippon Ichi Software shares on the net a brand new character trailer dedicated to one of the characters of Dysgaea 7this time putting it in the spotlight Oh.

Oh is a very young looking girl, who caters to Fuji calling him “father“. It is sought as “Hyougaki” following the highly destructive actions he performed “in honor of his father” a Hinomoto. She has a strong desire for affection from Fujiand tries to get his attention wherever he goes.

Though he behaves differently to his “father,” he shows no mercy to anyone else, and has no qualms about destroying anyone unfortunate enough to get in his way.

Before leaving you to watch its trailer, we remind you that Dysgaea 7 is coming to Japan since January 26th on Playstation 5, Playstation 4 And Nintendo Switch.

Source: Nippon Ichi Software Street Gematsu