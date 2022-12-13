Nippon Ichi Software kicks off the diffusion of a series of videos dedicated to Dysgaea 7, the new numbered chapter of the fun RPG series. These videos will deal with various topics related to the franchise, starting from the first one which broadly introduces the appeal of the series Disgaea.

The diffusion of the videos was programmed as follows:

December 13, 2022 – 1st Period : “What is Disgaea?”

December 20, 2022 – 2nd Period: “A very powerful new element! What is Dodeka MAX?”

December 27, 2022 – 3rd Period: “What is Item Reincarnation?”

January 10, 2023 – 4th Period: “What is Combat AI ‘Demonic Intelligence’?”

January 17, 2023 – 5th Period: “Let’s get to know the main characters!”

January 24, 2023 – 6th Period: “45 protagonists!?”

Dysgaea 7 is coming up Playstation 5, Playstation 4 And Nintendo Switch from the January 26, 2023 in Japan. If you missed the recent trailer, you can catch it in the previous news.

Source: Nippon Ichi Software Street Gematsu