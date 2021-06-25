The Disgaea series certainly needs no introduction. It started in 2003 on PlayStation 2 with Disgaea: Hour of Darkness, a tactical role-playing game from genre developer Nippon Ichi, whose great success prompted publishers Atlus and NIS America to produce many new main episodes and spin-offs. .

Over the past two decades there have been about twenty video games in the Disgaea series that have passed through several generations of PlayStation and Nintendo fixed and portable consoles, up to today Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny, new episode coming out exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

The games of the Disgaea series have always had the same structure and similar key elements, time after time introducing some new gameplay and unpublished stories but always set in the Netherworld, a parallel universe infested by demons in which the canonical laws are subverted.

The Disgaea series is designed for purists of the turn-based tactical RPG genre, which has captivated the general public with titles such as Ogre Battle and spin-offs of classic series such as Final Fantasy Tactics, Suikoden Tactics.

A genre that has proven to still be successful among audiences despite the evolution of the graphic complexity of three-dimensional worlds and changes in audience needs. However, if the classic RPGs have almost all abandoned the shifts in favor of the real-time action approach, the tactics have remained more faithful to their canons, presenting a less marked evolution curve.

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny Developer: Nippon Ichi Software

Publisher: Nis America

Availability: June 29, 2021 on Nintendo Switch

Version tested: Nintendo Switch

In Disgaea 6 the protagonist of the game is Zed, a conceited zombie who is at the bottom of the social class of the Netherworld along with his sister Biecko. But Zed is not there, he wants to climb all social classes and fighters and get to throw hits from 99,999,999,999 hit points and thus defeat the God of Destruction. To succeed in this enterprise, Zed will set up a party of many warriors of various classes, using special techniques, supernatural powers, exceptional equipment and techniques and skills of various kinds, which he will learn along the way, becoming more and more powerful.

The dialogues of Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny they are very frequent, well articulated and well acted. Humor, cynicism and irreverence are the basis of all the jokes that allies and villains exchange punctually before, during and after the battles, unraveling the story that the player will discover as it will always be full of twists, keeping alive the attention. Zed and his pet companion Cerberus will do nothing but tease making the atmosphere decidedly frivolous and light.

However, the focus of Disgaea has always been (and even the sixth chapter is no exception) combat. Combat that takes place on isometric checkerboard arenas, in which players can move in turns following the specifications of their character class, and then attack, defend, cast spells or special abilities and work together to defeat enemies on the field.

Encircling enemies allows you to unleash powerful team attacks.

Party members can perform various actions such as throwing or lifting blocks and allies, performing combos and group attacks. All this gives each battle an additional tactical component that will differentiate each battle, often making it unique. The approach on the battlefield is therefore fundamental, also because along the way we will find arenas full of modifying elements such as the Geo-Panels, or blocks of different colors which correspond to bonuses / malus of various types for both allies and enemies.

Among the elements already known, the Dark Assembly returns, which is nothing more than a senate made up of demons for demons, a place where we can make the most disconcerting requests: the nice thing is that if the committee refuses to satisfy us, we can make them change. idea by force. We also find the Evilities, or particular skills that can be unlocked, acquired and even enhanced, the skill shop and the Item Shop, where objects can even be leveled.

Do you want more characters? No problem, through the Squad Shop you can buy new allies and make your party bigger, stronger and more varied, taking advantage of the many character classes available, including all new ones to explore.

As for the novelties of the combat system, there are several and they are definitely interesting. The one that stands out most is certainly the Super Reincarnation. This allows Zed and his friends to grow stronger each time through death. In practice, every time you are defeated by the Lord of Destruction, it is possible to reincarnate in another Netherworld while maintaining the skills and statistics obtained previously, as long as you restart from level 1.

The new graphics with 3D polygons and super-deformed characters are spot on, but the skinny backdrops stand out.

In this way, however, every time we reincarnate we become more powerful, and the new level 1 will be decidedly stronger, allowing us to reach new heights of power and attack, so as to get to break the 9999 hit wall. In addition, Super Reincarnation will give us Karma, which we can use to further improve statistics and skills, even those that are not normally enhanced, such as the ability to counterattack.

Also new is the Juice Shop, which allows us to exchange the experience points obtained by upgrading the level of each character or his individual skills. In this sense this works perfectly in tandem with other newly introduced elements, namely the Auto-Battle, the Auto-Repeat and the accelerated mode. These three options are perfect for leveling, as they allow you to endlessly repeat a battle, mission or quest without any player intervention, making the dream of level 99.999.999 more vivid and attainable.

Leaving AI to manage everything, however, is a risky move in a tactical RPG, and so we are faced with another novelty introduced, or the Demoniac Intelligence. It allows you to set the skills to be used in battle, in order to make the CPU less “stupid” and predictable, since otherwise it would end up performing only simple attacks and not exploiting combos and team attacks.

There are therefore many ways to level and become stronger, which is essential to continue in the more advanced chapters (in fact for example there is a clear jump in difficulty between the first and second chapter that will force us to level), and one of these is the Item World. It is a series of procedurally generated dungeons, in which the object is leveled on each clean floor. Initially only three allies can be deployed, but through the Squad Shop up to nine can be deployed, adding one to each floor passed.

The base is our hub. Here we will be able to choose which activity to dedicate ourselves to, battles and quests to face or strengthen the team through the various NPCs.

In short, the tempting news on the gameplay front are many and aim to modernize the classic formula, but Disgaea 6 introduces important ones also from a technical point of view. After many years, and we would say finally !, the character models pass from the classic two-dimensional sprites to three-dimensional polygons, with a super-deformed style that goes well with the low complexity of the textures. A novelty that many were waiting for but which was introduced not painlessly. The game offers three rendering modes: balanced, graphics and performance.

It can be said that none of them are perfect but the graphics are really not recommended: it applies an anti-aliasing filter to the polygons and visibly increases the resolution, but the frame-rate drops dramatically below the threshold of 20fps, making things sometimes complicated, especially in the base.

The balanced mode that aims at 30fps performs much better, finding a good compromise between fluidity and resolution (dynamics). Finally, the performance mode aims and reaches 60fps, however sacrificing graphics fidelity, to the point that it becomes inadvisable in portable mode, since it is a bit difficult to distinguish the various units. It performs much better when playing on large TVs.

The build we tested in the review phase is 1.2, which improved the situation compared to the previous ones, and the 1.3 that is on the way should fix things further, so we are confident from this point of view. The soundtrack, on the other hand, is well done and combines very well with speech and sound effects. It is not as memorable as that of other much more famous jRPGs and it will hardly remain impressed, which is not a good but not a bad thing.

It will be advisable to make occasional jumps to the various shops in order not to succumb to the clashes that history puts us in front of.

We have now come to the time to draw conclusions. Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny finally represents a new chapter after six years, if we consider that the previous releases were ports or full versions, and it was needed for a franchise that has placed 4.5 million copies.

Fans of the series and jRPGs will have something to rub their hands. There is a lot to do in this game, especially when it comes to managing characters, skills and upgrades, which are the key elements of a true classic RPG. You will spend hours wandering through the stats, gear and shop menus. On the other hand, the introduction of automatic battles, speeded up and repeatable, roll out the red carpet for new and casual players, making leveling less traumatic and frustrating for less experienced players.

Disgaea 6 is also a new release exclusively for Switch that comes in a period of tiredness for the Nintendo console. And it’s a game that lends itself perfectly to this machine. The light graphics style and performance mode help battery life a lot, and the software seems well optimized for the new version of the standard console and the Switch Lite.

We can therefore only recommend it to lovers of the series and jRPGs, but also to those who want to try this world for the first time. The game isn’t perfect, especially from a technical point of view, but you can forgive it for a title that doesn’t make graphics its selling point.