Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny, the latest entry in developer Nippon Ichi Software’s cult favorite tactics game, will be heading to Switch on 29th June.

It’s been six year since Disgaea 5 debuted on PlayStation 4 (it’s made its way to Switch and PC since then), and Disgaea 6 arrives with a few notable changes, the most immediately obvious being a new art style that trades the appealing 2D character sprites of old for 3D models.

Disgaea 6 follows the adventures of new protagonist Zet, a teenage zombie on a quest to defeat a powerful god, and it’s his unique ability – known as Super Reincarnate – that ushers in one of the game’s most significant mechanical additions.

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny – Release Date Trailer.

Each time Zet is defeated by the God of Destruction, he Super Reincarnates in a new Netherworld. This sets his level back to 1, but retains his strength and earns him karma to spend on improving stats and skills, including those that don’t normally increase, such as movement and counter attacks.

The upshot of all this, when combined with the new 99,999,999 level cap, is that he can become extraordinarily strong, even at low levels. Indeed, Nippon Ichi says characters can now deal over 10,000,000,000,000,000 damage.

Elsewhere, a new Auto-Battle system can be deployed alongside something called Demonic Intelligence, which enables players automate which skills are used against specific enemies. Additionally, a new Auto-Repeat feature combines with new High-Speed ​​Modes so players can speed through the same level over and over as they grind toward that gargantuan level cap.

You’ll find more details on Disgaea 6’s various additions – including oversized units and the new Juice bar, used to share EXP with characters that weren’t in battle – on the Disgaea website.

Series fans will be able to embark on their latest tactical orgy of number-flinging leveling when Disgaea 6 comes to Switch on 29th June.