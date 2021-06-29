NIS America reminds us that the highly anticipated is available in Europe from today Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny, of which you can already read ours review. We remind you that, at least for the moment, in the West the title arrives as an exclusive Nintendo Switch, although in Japan it was also released on PlayStation 4. We do not yet know if and when the PS4 edition will arrive in our country, but for the moment we can enjoy the edition for the Nintendo hybrid console that you can admire in the launch trailer.

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny is out now!

Milan (June 29, 2021) – NIS America is happy to announce that Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny for Nintendo Switch ™ is available today in North America and Europe, and will arrive on July 5th in Oceania!

The free demo is available for download on Nintendo eShop and saves can be transferred to the full game. A host of incredible content, including four extra character stories (Adell, Rozalin, Laharl and Asagi) and the Japanese Hololive DLC, are now available.

More information available here: http://disgaea.us/d6/

Watch the launch trailer on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Rt6gvGT9_xo

About the game:

Zed is a vain zombie who wallows on the bottom rung of the Netherworld ladder alongside his sister Bieko. When a God of Destruction threatens their way of life, Zed must harness his unique Super Reincarnation ability to resist the approaching threat. Along the way, he will join the twisted and colorful inhabitants of the Underworld, face different challenges and figure out if even an immortal thug like him can defy the odds!

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny combines a dark yet touching story with insane tactical combat, introducing gameplay elements never seen before in previous chapters. As a result, both new and longtime players can embark on a truly memorable and unique journey into the Netherworld. Bring your pain into battle with special attacks and support from a plethora of allied units. Customizable settings like Auto, Retry and Replay allow hardcore and casual gamers to fight in their own style. And if things take a turn for the worse, use Super Reincarnation to get back into action and keep trying until you succeed. This is truly a Netherworld for everyone.

Game Features:

From grave to glory: join Zed on his quest to rise above his humble status and challenge a God of Destruction. Along the way, meet quirky characters, explore chaotic new worlds, and discover the power of sibling bonds and determination.

Immortal and unstoppable: experience over the top tactical combat, complete with insane special attacks and a wide variety of allies. And when things get too complicated, use Super Reincarnation to keep trying until you succeed!

A Netherworld for all: play at your leisure and even on the go! With customizable gameplay features like Auto, Retry and Replay, both new and longtime players can immerse themselves in a growth experience suited to their style. Diving in DISGAEA has never been easier!

Game details:

Release date: June 29, 2021 (NA, EU) / July 6, 2021 (ANZ)

Platform: Nintendo Switch ™

Kind: SRPG

Players: 1

Text: English French

Audio: English, Japanese

Rating: PEGI 12

Publisher: NIS America

Developer: Nippon Ichi Software