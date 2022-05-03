NIS America has released a new trailer for Disgaea 6 Completenext coming June 28 up PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 And PC. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, will allow us to preview the most important elements of the game system such as character customization and the multi-faceted strategic battle system. As previously anticipated, the game will also be available in a Limited Edition exclusive to the NISA Europe Storewhich you can find at following link.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that if you want to know more about Disgaea 6 Complete you can find more details in our previous article. Good vision.

Disgaea 6 Complete – System Trailer

