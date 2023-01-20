Comercial Dimovil, official dealer of Mercedes-Benz Trucks in Murcia, continues to promote the transformation of professional transport through its commitment to Mercedes-Benz trucks with propulsion systems that are neutral in CO2 emissions. This firm commitment to the environment has consolidated it, year after year, as a great ally for companies in the Region of Murcia, who continue to rely on its services to carry out their work in a more sustainable and efficient way.

The latest example of this is the delivery to the Disfrimur Group of the new 100% electric eActros from Mercedes-Benz. The eActros 300 combines the latest technology and innovation of the German brand, which is why it was chosen as “Truck of the Year 2022” by Transporte 3 magazine, being the first electric truck to win this category.

Disfrimur, a rental vehicle company with more than 30 years of experience, hand in hand with Mercedes-Benz will be able to continue advancing in its ‘Invisible Transport’ strategy, whose goal is to achieve neutrality in its emissions before 2040. The great team of Comercial Dimovil professionals will accompany you at all times offering personalized advice both on the sales and after-sales service.

/



The 100% electric eActros has arrived to revolutionize the professional transport market. It has two motors of 330 kW of continuous power and 400 kW of maximum, which provide immediate acceleration. In addition, the driving experience is enhanced by a two-speed transmission and a low center of gravity.

The model is available in two versions with three or four lithium-ion batteries, with a capacity of about 112 kWh each. This energy allows a range of up to 400 kilometres, although this figure may vary depending on the topography, driving style, outside temperature, load or bodywork.

In addition, its standardized charging system makes the charging process very intuitive. All you have to do is apply the parking brake and plug the CCS-Combo-2 connector into the vehicle’s charging socket.

Safety, efficiency and comfort



The Mercedes-Benz eActros is equipped with multiple assistance systems that support the driver especially in urban transport. The stability control assistant, attention and turn or lane change, are some of its most outstanding features. In addition, the driver’s cab is equipped with a new fire detector and alarm system to immediately warn the driver in an emergency.

Working with this new truck is also more comfortable thanks to the considerable reduction in interior noise and its modern fully digital driving position.