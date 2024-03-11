MEXICOWITH A record of 42.15 million visitors in 2023, stands as the undisputed leader of the tourism in Latin America.

However, in the area of car rentalsthe giant sleeps.

With a fleet that barely touches 350 thousand vehicles, the penetration rate of the sector lags behind compared to Brazilwhich has a fleet of three million cars.

The opportunities in the Mexican market are as vast as its Beaches paradises and their cities. The United States, Canada, Colombia, the United Kingdom and Spain, which represent 80% of the tourist flow, are a magnet for car rental companies.

It is estimated that the market value of vehicle rental in Mexico It was around 4.8 billion dollars in 2023, with an annual growth forecast of 5.5% until 2028.

That is why the Brazilian Locatewhich Moisés Behar directs in Mexico, arrives in our country.

In the Rio nation, the lessor has more than 500 thousand units and a market share of 70%; here it seeks to consolidate a clear and ambitious strategy.

The firm wants to focus on the car rental and corporate fleet business; In just 8 months it has achieved 2% of the market, where its objective is to adapt to the needs of the local market.

Localiza has more than 49 years of experience and, unlike other companies, it does not operate through franchises in Mexico, as it does in Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay.

The firm is listed on the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange and in August 2023 it obtained more than $400 million through the issuance of its shares, which adds to the company's $12 billion value.

Its goal is a sustainable and lasting investment, with a clear vision of long-term growth; has invested more than 100 million dollars in its expansion in Mexico and plans to open 50 branches in the next 5 years.

It aims to leverage technological innovation: its service platforms, with its own technology, seek to increase efficiency and improve the customer experience.

The company has invested in solutions such as self-service kiosks, mobile apps and fleet management systems that streamline the rental process and provide more personalized service.

In addition, the company offers a wide range of additional services such as insurance, GPS, roadside assistance, special vehicle rental and car rental for Uber members, among others.

THE SECRETARY OF THE TREASURY, Rogelio Ramírez de la O, assured at the Plenary Meeting of Citibanamex that Mexico has a solid financial shield, exceeding 251 billion dollars. With more than 213 billion in international reserves, a flexible line of credit with the International Monetary Fund of 35 billion and stabilization funds for another 3 billion dollars. That the country is prepared for a smooth six-year transition, regardless of the electoral result. This financial support, combined with a fiscal policy focused on macroeconomic stability and responsible debt management, is committed to being maintained during the last year of Andrés Manuel López Obrador's government.

THE MEXICAN STOCK EXCHANGE, directed by José Oriol Bosch, adopted a strategy to promote gender equality: the issuance of gender bonds. Institutions such as Banobras, Fira, Fonacot and IDB Invest have already participated, allocating funds to initiatives that promote financial inclusion, entrepreneurship and female leadership. The investment in these bonds not only addresses the estimated $360 billion annual funding gap for gender equality, but also highlights the crucial role of stock exchanges in accelerating progress toward more equitable and sustainable societies.

A LAWSUIT IS LOOKING FORWARD in air issues between Mexico and the United States. Tensions between American Airlines, United, Delta and Aeroméxico have reached new levels. The first two have pleaded before the Department of Transportation (DOT) to dissolve the alliance between the latter, while seeking to block the possible antitrust immunity for Viva Aerobús, that of Roberto Alcántara. The main argument focuses on the unilateral actions of the Mexican government, such as the suspension of cargo flights at the Benito Juárez International Airport, considered violations of the open skies agreement between both countries.

DO YOU REMEMBER I was talking to you about the possibility that BYD will install its plant near CDMX. Well now the Chinese electric vehicle giant is considering the possibility of establishing the plant in the state of Jalisco. Last week, Chinese executives met with officials from Enrique Alfaro's government to explore opportunities and evaluate the feasibility of building the plant. BYD's analysis is not limited to facilities, but also encompasses key factors such as local infrastructure, surrounding population and availability of skilled labor.

More from the same author: