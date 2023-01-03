Diseases | Yle: The mother of the family contracted Legionnaires’ disease and almost died – legionella was found in the water in the swimming pool

According to Yle, after the mother of the family fell ill, concentrations of legionella bacteria that exceeded the limit values ​​were found in the water of the Pieksämäki swimming pool.

Mightily including a family mother who spent her autumn holidays in the swimming halls and spas of Keski-Savo Anne Markkanen contracted Legionnaires’ disease and nearly died.

Mightily Markkanen from Pieksämäki spent the first weekend of October in the swimming halls. A few days later he developed a fever, and five days later his daughter called an ambulance.

Markkanen was sent from Pieksämäki health center to Mikkeli Central Hospital, where his condition worsened. It was decided to transfer him to Kuopio University Central Hospital.

“The daughter was called that the situation is critical and the patient will be taken to KYS if he survives,” Markkanen tells Yle.

In Kuopio, according to Yle, Markkanen had to undergo intensive care and was connected to a ventilator and an Ecmo device. Almost two weeks after he became ill, it became clear that Markkanen had contracted Legionnaires’ disease caused by legionella bacteria. He was started on strong antibiotic medication. Markkanen got home at the beginning of November.

According to Yle, after Markkanen fell ill, water samples were taken from Pieksämäki swimming pool and Leppävirta’s Vesileppis spa, the results of which were confirmed in December. According to Yle, the results revealed that legionella bacteria levels exceeded the limit values ​​in the swimming halls. In Leppävirta, the values ​​were exceeded only slightly, but in the Pieksämäki swimming hall, the values ​​were more than three times higher than allowed.

Legionella bacteria can multiply in water systems and travel with aerosols into the breathing air. THL’s According to

The growth of bacteria can be prevented in households by ensuring that domestic water is cold enough and hot water is hot enough. The temperatures recommended by THL are below 20 degrees for cold water and above 55 degrees for hot. Legionella can also be combated by chlorination.

According to THL, the incubation period of the infection is usually around 2–10 days. Symptoms of Legionnaires’ disease or legionellosis include dry cough, fever, headache, muscle pain and shortness of breath.