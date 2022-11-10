Diseases | Yle: Fungal brain degeneration was found in a moose – Similar to mad cow disease

In northern central Finland, samples are now being collected from the heads of felled moose, reports Yle Uutiset.

In Kyyjärvi a TSE disease has been found in a moose that was shot, says Yle Uutiset.

The rare TSE disease is related to the BSE disease, or the so-called mad cow disease.

The Food Agency confirmed the diagnosis on Wednesday.

The head of a moose shot at Lake Kyyjärvi was submitted for examination because the animal had behaved abnormally. TSE disease comes from words in the English language transmissible spongiform encephalopathiesand as its name suggests, it causes spongiform encephalopathy.

Due to the discovery, the heads of all moose over one year old must now be collected in moose hunts in northern central Finland and submitted to the Food Agency for examination, said the game manager of the Finnish Game Center Olli Kursula To Yle.

The goal is to have a total of one hundred heads examined.

In Finland, the disease has been encountered before in 2018 and 2020.

These were, however, an inborn disease that was not transmitted from one animal to another.

The disease is not known to be transmitted from animals to humans.

The occurrence of the disease has been studied in Finland since 2003.