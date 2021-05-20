Diseases Yeast fungus has been found in Finland, which has caused serious hospital epidemics in Europe

A fungus found in a hospitalized patient was detected in routine samples, and the possibility of further infections could be prevented.

In Finland the first case of the yeast Candida Auris has been detected.

The fungus was found this spring in a hospitalized patient who had traveled to India.

“The finding was revealed in routine samples taken on arrival at the hospital, so the possibility of further infections could be prevented,” THL’s chief physician Emmi Sarvikivi says.

However, this is not what has been reported in recent weeks, Mucormycosis known as “black fungus”, which has struck India for coronavirus cures.

Candida Auris yeast has caused widespread hospital epidemics around the world.

Spain and Britain, for example, have suffered from persistent hospital epidemics in recent years, with hundreds of patients exposed to yeast.

“If Candida Auris settles in a hospital setting, it can be difficult to evict it,” Sarvikivi says.

The fungus can be transmitted in care facilities, for example, through treatment and research equipment or from one person to another.

The spread of yeast fungi is prevented by normal hygiene measures. In addition, in Finland, persons who have traveled abroad before arriving for hospital treatment are routinely examined for certain microbes.

“Today, Candida Auris yeasts are better identified than a few years ago,” says Sarvikivi.

Mushroom can cause severe generalized infections and other infections, especially in hospital and institutional patients with severe underlying conditions.

“For healthy people, the fungus doesn’t usually cause serious infections, but it can live on the skin or mucous membranes asymptomatically,” Sarvikivi says.

Candida Auris is often resistant to commonly used yeast antifungals, which can make it difficult to treat the infections it causes.