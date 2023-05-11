Diseases | WHO: Monkeypox is no longer a global health threat

WHO declared monkeypox as an international public health threat last July.

World the health organization WHO said on Thursday that monkeypox is no longer a global health threat. The matter was reported by Reuters.

Recently, according to the WHO, cases of infection have decreased.

Declaring a disease an international public health threat is the strongest statement the WHO can make. In the past, the WHO has declared, for example, Ebola and the coronavirus as international public health threats. When such a decision is made, the WHO expert committee can, among other things, make recommendations to limit the spread of the disease.

Monkeypox infections started growing in several countries last May. According to THL, the number of cases has clearly decreased in Europe during the fall and winter.

Monkeypox is not contagious between people, and it is usually not caught in short, everyday encounters. Typical symptoms are a papular or blistering rash. Other common infection symptoms, such as fever or headache, may appear before the rash.

The majority of infections originate from sex. Usually, the disease gets better on its own within a few weeks.