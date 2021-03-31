Diseases Unexplained brain disease causing memory loss and hallucinations of concern in Canada

No explanation for the disease has yet been found. Authorities are investigating whether the cause could be found in the environment.

Canadian experts are concerned about patients with hitherto unknown brain disease.

The disease causes memory loss, hallucinations and muscle atrophy, among other things. Authorities have tried to reassure citizens and said there was no reason to panic. The matter was reported in a British newspaper, among other things The Guardian.

Suspected cases have so far occurred 43.

Citizens learned of the disease last week when a health report leaked to the public. According to the report, the first case was diagnosed as early as 2015, and five people have died from the disease so far. There were 24 cases last year and six this year, the Canadian broadcaster said CBC.

The guidelines instructed physicians to observe patients who might have similar symptoms to Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.

Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease is a fatal brain degenerative disease. Despite similar symptoms, experiments have shown that the new disease is not Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.

“We are working with various experts, but no clear reason has yet been found for this,” the authorities report said.

Patients have reported initial symptoms such as unexplained pain, convulsions, and behavioral changes. Subsequent symptoms have included loss of learning, muscle wasting, drooling, and dental Kalina. Some patients also reported hallucinations, such as the feeling of insects under the skin.

The majority of patients are from the Acadian Peninsula in New Brunswick. Authorities have not provided a more precise geographical location of patients. The question of whether the disease is due to some regional environmental factor is now also under investigation.

“We don’t know what causes this. Right now, we’re just getting more patients with this syndrome, ”the neurologist leading the research Alier Marrero said The Guardian.

In New Brunswick, the disease and related unanswered questions have caused unrest among citizens.

“We are very concerned about this. Citizens are concerned about whether this is due to deer or deer meat? Is it contagious? We need to know as soon as possible what is causing this, ”said the mayor of the village of Bertrand in New Brunswick. Yvon Godin In an interview with CBC.