Diseases | This is a hard-to-recognize pleural infection that is on the rise in Finland – Mortality is particularly high in one age group

Diseases|The earlier a pleural infection is identified, the sooner treatment can be started.

The pleura the incidence of infection is increasing in Finland. As the population ages, the increase in new cases of the disease will likely continue to increase.

“Incidence growth in Finland has been clearly higher than in previous studies in other Western countries,” says the cardiac and thoracic surgeon at Tays Heart Hospital, who studied pleural infection in his dissertation. Antti Lehtomäki.