Saturday, September 28, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Diseases | This is a hard-to-recognize pleural infection that is on the rise in Finland – Mortality is particularly high in one age group

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 28, 2024
in World Europe
0
Diseases | This is a hard-to-recognize pleural infection that is on the rise in Finland – Mortality is particularly high in one age group
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The earlier a pleural infection is identified, the sooner treatment can be started.

The pleura the incidence of infection is increasing in Finland. As the population ages, the increase in new cases of the disease will likely continue to increase.

“Incidence growth in Finland has been clearly higher than in previous studies in other Western countries,” says the cardiac and thoracic surgeon at Tays Heart Hospital, who studied pleural infection in his dissertation. Antti Lehtomäki.

#Diseases #hardtorecognize #pleural #infection #rise #Finland #Mortality #high #age #group

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]