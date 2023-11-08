Diseases | The zone created to prevent the spread of bird flu is abolished

Disease control measures are still ongoing at fur farms.

Bird flu the infection zone is abolished today. At the same time, the disease protection regulations in effect in the zone will be dismantled, says the Food Agency.

The transmission zone was established in the summer to prevent the spread of bird flu, but according to the Food Agency’s assessment, there is no longer a need for it.

According to the Food Agency, the reason for the discontinuation is the abatement of the disease situation in wild birds and the fact that the number of wild birds has significantly decreased due to the fall migration. The bird flu expert group has also recommended the abolition of the transmission zone.

According to the Food Agency, a total of 33 cases of infection have been confirmed in wild birds since the beginning of the bird flu epidemic. In addition, the disease has been found in 31 fur farms.

Disease control measures are still ongoing at fur farms. The Food Agency has ordered all minks, foxes and raccoons to be euthanized in those fur farms where bird flu has been confirmed.

Pursuant to the Animal Diseases Act, the Food Agency established a bird flu control zone in July, which was later expanded. The infection zone has covered the provinces of Varsinais-Suomen, Satakunta, South Ostrobothnia, Ostrobothnia, Central Ostrobothnia, Uusimaa, Kanta-Häme, Pirkanmaa and Päijät-Häme.